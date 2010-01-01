Book an appointment today
Pamper Your Pet
Professional pet grooming services to keep your furry friend looking and feeling their best.
Professional pet grooming services to keep your furry friend looking and feeling their best.
At Kiki's Polish and Play, our mission is to provide the best pet grooming services possible. We believe that every pet deserves to look and feel their best, and we are committed to making that happen for your furry friend.
We prioritize your pet's safety and comfort during every grooming session. We strive to create a welcoming environment where your pet feels at ease and cared for. Our team of experienced and compassionate pet groomers are dedicated to making your pet's grooming experience a positive one.
If dog is matted there will be an add on charge to the grooming.
Add a pop of color to your babies feet.
Freshen up your dog's breath
Required if fleas are present
I am a single mother of two children and three dogs. I have always loved animals and dreamed of working with them. With the help of my family I am now able to live out that dream. I am so excited about this adventure and looking forward to meeting everyone's fur babies.
We love caring for pets! Schedule by calling or texting 409-767-5803 for a meet and greet, or to make any pet services appointment. If you have a special request, send us a message, and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.
Cedar Hill
409-767-5803 Erika@kikispolishandplay.com Cedar Hill Texas 75104
Kiki's Polish and Play
Copyright © 2024 Kiki's Polish and Play - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.